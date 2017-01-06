Inaugural Speech; Bunched-Up Hearings; California as Outlier; Wedding Day

Good morning. It’s Friday, January 6, 2017, a date on which two American combat veterans -- and future U.S. presidents -- each got married. George Washington, his biographers tell us, may have had a soft spot for Sally Cary Fairfax, which was understandable: Washington had practically grown up with the beautiful Sally, who was in a childless marriage with George William Fairfax.

But the two Georges were good friends, so nothing ever came of Washington’s feelings for Sally. Instead, on this date in 1759, he wed Martha Dandridge Custis, a widow with two children and someone he’d met only three times. Yet George Washington would treat her children as his own and the marriage would last for 40 years -- through revolution, the presidency, and a too-short retirement at Mount Vernon.

Precisely 186 years later, another future commander-in-chief took a bride. I’ll have a brief observation about that union a moment. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, while aggregating opinion columns that span the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

On January 6, 1945, a young Navy flier named George Herbert Walker Bush married 19-year-old Barbara Pierce. Just as George Washington, an athletic and physically imposing man, is frozen in time as a be-wigged grandfatherly figure, so, too, is Barbara Bush etched in our minds as an imposing, white-haired matriarch referred to as “the Silver Fox.”

Mrs. Bush’s hair went white and her features became chiseled as she mothered six children, organized constant moves around the family’s Texas oil patch, and served in the role of political wife. Yet, Barbara Pierce Bush had been a great beauty in her day, and displayed an independent mindedness that presaged more modern attitudes about the role of women in American society.

If we glimpse back in time, we can find the young wife sitting in her in-laws’ living room, casually smoking a cigarette. Her husband’s father, the imposing Prescott Bush, enters the scene and casts a disapproving eye at his new daughter-in-law.

“Did I ever tell you that you could smoke?” he says.

“Well,” said Barbara Bush in reply, “did I marry you?”

Happy anniversary, George and Barbara.

