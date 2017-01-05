Trump's Conflicts; WH Staff Appointees; Dueling PR; Ford's Incentive

Good morning. It’s Thursday, January 5, 2017. On this date in 1914, Henry Ford made an interesting announcement pertaining to the pay and benefits for employees in his factories. Exactly 85 years later, ABC News aired a too-good-to-check feature story intended to be funny. It ended up just being embarrassing.

Although unrelated to one another, each of those fifth of January events have resonance in today’s political environment, as I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, timely videos, and breaking news, while aggregating opinion columns that span the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

GOP Must Scrutinize Trump’s Conflicts -- or Own Them. A.B. Stoddard praises the president-elect for criticizing House Republicans’ ethics sleight-of-hand, but adds that the pot is calling the kettle black.

Trump Plucks Political Pros for White House Staff. The team will include young operatives and communications specialists from the Republican National Committee, reports Alexis Simendinger.

Obama, Pence Take Dueling PR Trips to Capitol Hill. With the fate of the Affordable Care Act at stake, the two party leaders rallied their respective troops yesterday. James Arkin has the story.

Trump's Team Can Deliver the Swift Action We Need. In RealClearPolicy, Fred Malek urges the incoming president to leverage his Cabinet to push through regulatory reform.

Will China's Currency Ever Trump the U.S. Dollar? RealClearMarket editor John Tamny reviews Eswar Prasad's new book, “Gaining Currency.”

The Education Imperative for Military Families. In RealClearDefense, Melissa Johnson hails new steps being taken to ensure that children who must change schools every few years don’t suffer academically.

Study Links Happiness, Physical Activity. In RealClearScience, Ross Pomeroy spotlights a new research finding.

* * *

On January 5, 1914, Henry Ford announced that employees of Ford Motor Co. would receive profit-sharing benefits, work only eight-hour shifts, and receive a minimum wage of $5 a day, which represented a significant bump in pay.

“Even the boy who sweeps up the floors will get that much,” the New York Times noted in awe.

By way of explanation, company treasurer James Couzens said, “It is our belief that social justice begins at home.

“We want those who have helped us to produce this great institution and are helping to maintain it to share our prosperity,” Couzens added. “We want them to have present profits and future prospects. Thrift and good service and sobriety, all will be enforced and recognized.”

Although the exigencies of today’s global economy require agile corporate leadership, doesn’t it seem that this approach would still pay dividends? Maybe that’s naïve, but at a time when U.S. firms are moving profitable manufacturing plants out of the country -- a particular Indiana facility comes to mind -- tin-earned corporate leadership, not to mention executives’ personal greed, has certainly roiled our politics.

Speaking of naivete, “fake news” is the buzzword of the month, and it isn’t a new issue either. Back in November of 1998, the New York Times pulled off the Web and published a series of supposedly literal Chinese translations of hit films. “The Crying Game” became “Oh, No! My Girlfriend Has a Penis!” -- that kind of thing.

If this seemed, in the old newsroom phrase, too good to check, it’s because it was. The “translations” were also too good to be true: They came from an irreverent website called topfive.com, which billed itself as offering “dangerously original humor.”

Even after the Times issued a red-faced correction, the “translations” kept showing up. On January 5, 1999, Peter Jennings read the spoof of the title of the movie “Babe” (“The Happy Dumpling-To-Be Who Talks and Solves Agricultural Problems”) as if it were factual. Jennings issued a correction 13 days later for his producers’ gaffe, but these fake news stories kept coming. On April 16, the bogus translations showed up CNN’s “Showbiz Today” program. On June 10, a Los Angeles Times staff writer threw one of the topfive.com titles into his sports column. In Hong Kong, he claimed, the title “Field of Dreams” was “Imaginary Dead Ballplayers in a Cornfield.”

“What journalists need to do is learn to distinguish between the crap on the Web and the good stuff,” Yale Book of Quotations editor Fred Shapiro told me at the time. “It’s a crucial skill and one that some journalists need to be taught.”

Like Henry Ford’s foresight, this observation is truer now than ever -- and it applies to “citizen-journalists” (i.e. our own Facebook friends) as much as it does to network anchors.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com