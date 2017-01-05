GOP Must Denounce Trump Swamp -- or Own It

Good for Donald Trump, shaming congressional Republicans into reconsidering gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, thereby rescuing them from a mistake that could further corrode Americans’ faith in government—if such a thing is possible. In the days to come, Republicans must return the favor by pushing the president-elect to divest from his businesses and thus rescuing him from a mistake that would corrupt his presidency.

On Tuesday, House Republicans were forced to retreat on their foolish, surprise plan to neuter the ethics office and instead police themselves without ever permitting information to be released to the public. Trump undercut his new GOP partners, with a tweet, naturally, suggesting they had better things they had to do. Though Trump didn’t criticize the plan itself, and acknowledged House Republicans’ concerns about the ethics office (“as unfair as it may be,” he said), the president-elect still bashed the optics and timing, listed what should be their higher priorities and finished his tweet: “#DTS,” which presumably stood for “drain the swamp,” not “Donald Trump Says.”

These members of Congress lectured on Twitter by the incoming president are well aware that some ethics experts are already arguing that Trump, unless he divests his business interests, will be in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution -- and thus impeachable -- as soon as he takes the oath of office. They must have found it rich to hear Trump telling them to drain the swamp. Still, they immediately retreated into submission.

Perhaps it’s time for the leaders on Capitol Hill to return the favor. Painful as it may be for Republicans who fear the petulant tweets of their new president, the burden falls on Congress to protect the office of the presidency from the threat Trump’s businesses pose. It’s up to Republicans to make it clear to him now, while they can do so quietly, that they will be forced to monitor his myriad possible conflicts of interests and to pursue any and every whiff of misconduct they or the media unearth. As they discard the filing cabinets full of damaging data they planned to use against Hillary Clinton, they are obliged to bring the same zeal to cleaning up the toxic sludge in the Trump swamp. Perhaps it will inspire Republicans to know that Breitbart News editor and author of “Clinton Cash” Peter Schweizer signed a bipartisan letter this week with other ethics experts and former officeholders that urged Trump to divest his holdings. “Respectfully, you cannot serve the country as president and also own a world-wide business enterprise, without seriously damaging the presidency,” it said.

Trump has said his plans for his businesses will be made public on January 11. Although he promised during the campaign to place his businesses in a blind trust, there has been no mention of that since Election Day. By all indications, he and his family have no plans to create the necessary separation between the office and their financial dealings. Deals currently under development in places such as Indonesia will continue— collaborations that are particularly problematic because Trump’s investment partners are connected to the government there. The access-buying has already begun with countries bringing business to Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C., where foreign officials are reportedly being urged to stay and entertain while in the nation’s capital.

This is just the beginning of the kind of ethical conflicts the Trump administration promises to bring us unless Trump divests. Three constitutional scholars -- Brookings Institution fellow Norm Eisen, Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, and Richard Painter, former chief White House lawyer under President George W. Bush -- co-authored a paper examining the president-elect’s constitutional obligations. Because Trump’s businesses will yield him “a steady stream of monetary and other benefits from foreign powers and their agents,” anything short of full divestment by Trump and his children will likely violate the Constitution, they concluded. “The Emoluments Clause, until recently not much discussed because its constraints have been taken for granted, constitutes a clear barrier to the intermingling of business and governmental interests that Donald J. Trump proposes to build into his conduct of the Presidency,” they noted. “It is plain that a President Trump would be subject to removal from office for the intentional abuse of power that this manifestly unconstitutional intermingling of private and public concerns would entail.”

That’s one view. So far, Trump is clinging to a narrower interpretation of the Emoluments Clause, that as president he will be exempt from some federal conflict of interest laws. He has already declared himself unburdened by any restrictions. In a meeting with the New York Times after the election, Trump said, “The law is totally on my side, meaning, the president can’t have a conflict of interest.”

Perhaps Trump is right and impeachment is a real stretch. But it seems obvious that his numerous business interests, whether legal or not, provide unprecedented opportunities for both allied and adversarial nations to use the president-elect’s many international properties and foreign associations to influence him in a variety of ways. Many foreign leaders are all too familiar with this set-up -- the head of state who controls numerous businesses, and whose kids are bound up in all of it.

Just days after the election, Ivanka Trump joined her father’s first meeting with a world leader -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. At the time of the meeting, meant to “build trust,” she was finishing a licensing deal with Sanei International, whose parent company is the Development Bank of Japan, which is owned by the Japanese government. Abe, who flew to see Trump over concerns the real estate mogul had pledged the diminution of our security agreement with Japan, was surely aware of Trump’s daughter’s financial stakes with his government.

Republicans will soon find that failure to scrutinize whatever remaining entanglements Trump has upon taking office will eventually devolve into complicity. Having stood by as a thousand conflicts bloomed, they be asked an endless stream of questions; unlike Trump -- who hides behind Twitter and locks out the press – they will be forced to answer.

Will Republicans defend self-dealing in the Oval Office? It may not be a problem to Trump but it’s a grave problem for the nation he is about to lead. Republicans know it, and they will regret their silence.