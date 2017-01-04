House GOP Drops Bid to Weaken Ethics Office After Outcry

House Republicans backed off a move to make sweeping changes to an independent ethics office just minutes before gaveling in the new session of Congress on Tuesday, creating a tumultuous first day for the GOP-controlled Capitol Hill.

Facing immense outside pressure, Republican lawmakers unanimously reversed their decision to change the Office of Congressional Ethics in rules governing the 115th Congress. On Tuesday afternoon, they overwhelmingly passed the rules package with no changes to the ethics office.

The episode highlighted the roadblocks Republicans may hit as they grapple with controlling both Congress and the White House next year, as well as the increased scrutiny that unified control of government brings. It also hinted at the potential danger of disagreeing with President-elect Donald Trump, who criticized the GOP decision to make the ethics change right out of the gate in the new Congress.

With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS January 3, 2017

“It was a stumble,” Republican Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina told reporters after the GOP nixed the proposed changes. “Probably not the way you want to start out.”

The proposal by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., (pictured above) would have moved the Office of Congressional Ethics directly under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Ethics, which has an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. It would have forced the office to forward any complaint concerning a criminal violation to the committee or appropriate law enforcement agency, and would have barred it from accepting or considering any anonymous allegations against members of Congress.

Goodlatte argued the changes would have improved due process for members and said “gross misrepresentation” of his proposal brought the backlash that prevented it from passing.

Monday night, rank-and-file lawmakers voted in favor of the changes over the objections of leadership, including Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. But Tuesday morning, GOP lawmakers faced backlash from Democrats, government watchdog groups and the public, and called a last-minute meeting where they agreed unanimously to reverse course.

That meeting and reversal also came two hours after Trump waded into the issue with a pair of tweets. While the president-elect didn’t oppose making changes to the ethics office, which he said might be “unfair,” he criticized House Republicans’ decision to make it “their number one act and priority.”

Most Republicans said a wave of complaints from constituents pushed them to reverse themselves on the ethics changes. They denied reports that Trump’s tweets forced them to reconsider. One senior GOP aide said it was clear early in the morning they would have a problem getting enough votes to pass the rules package because of the ethics change. A second senior GOP aide said a “critical mass” was opposed to the ethics proposal before Trump tweeted.

And Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said: “I don’t think his tweet had anything to do with what happened today.”

Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania agreed that Trump’s tweets didn’t influence many members. What ultimately stalled the plan, Dent said, were the poor optics of the changes, plus leadership wanting to avoid making new members cast their first vote on controversial changes to congressional ethics.

But Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, said that while he was getting calls from unhappy constituents all morning, the volume of those calls increased after Trump made his point on Twitter.

“I think it was going that direction anyway, but the president-elect has a huge pulpit, and when he says something on Twitter to 18 million followers … Our phones were busy before that, but after that it ratcheted up even more,” Stivers said.

Ultimately, Republicans’ decision to back off any changes to the ethics office ended the issue swiftly, particularly with major debates over the Affordable Care Act and other Obama administration policies likely to dominate the news in the coming weeks. But the move split Republicans and captured the attention of Capitol Hill, putting GOP lawmakers on the defensive on a day when they could have been presenting a unified front after swearing in their majorities in both the House and Senate and re-electing Ryan as speaker with just a single dissenting vote.

The day after the election in November, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Republicans not to “misread your mandate,” despite their unified control of government. According to Stivers, those pushing for the ethics reform may simply have been getting ahead of themselves in looking to make significant change quickly.

“I think there was maybe too much excitement among some members about doing it now, as opposed to doing it the right way,” Stivers said. “In the end, I think it was helpful what the president-elect did because it was a reality check for some people ... in my opinion, there was some tone-deafness to the proposal because it ignored what just happened in November.”