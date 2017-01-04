Ethics Reversal; Medicaid Reform; Urban Policy; Tom Wicker's Washington

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, January 4. The 115th Congress has convened, with little in the way of a surprise, except for Republicans reversing field on a dubiously timed effort to weaken an ethics oversight panel. This retreat followed -- what else? -- a Donald Trump tweet critical of the proposal.

The other big news of the day on the Trump-fallout beat is the defection from Fox News of the anchorwoman who tangled with the president-elect during last year’s contentious campaign. What does Megyn Kelly’s decampment to NBC mean to the cable news king -- and what does it say about NBC’s embrace of ideological diversity? New York Times media reporter Jim Rutenberg has an insightful examination of those questions.

Fifty-two years ago today, Lyndon Johnson outlined his Great Society program in his State of the Union address. Since I mentioned one Times reporter, I’ll mention another: Tom Wicker, who covered that 1965 presidential address. Wicker has been on my mind lately, for reasons I will explain in a moment.

The son of a railroad conductor, Tom Wicker was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, in 1926. He worked on his high school newspaper, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, went to college in Chapel Hill, was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard, wrote fiction under a pen name, and worked his way up the newspaper ladder in his home state. The last of those papers was the Winston-Salem Journal, which made him a Washington correspondent.

It was in the nation’s capital that he attracted the attention of the editors of the New York Times, who hired him to cover the White House. Wicker was in the motorcade in Dallas on November 22, 1963, and distinguished himself that day, as he did most days, with his clear head and deft prose. Nine months later, he was made the paper’s Washington bureau chief, and two years after that he inherited Arthur Krock’s influential Washington-datelined column.

Wicker imbued that standing feature, called “In the Nation,” with his own liberal populism. It was novel at the time, and refreshing in a capital that was impassioned over the struggle for civil rights but had yet to experience the twin trials of Vietnam and Watergate.

Tom Wicker was an idealist, but not a wide-eyed one. In an exit interview with Johnny Apple, the man who was in some ways his inheritor, he was asked if he had any political heroes.

“I think it tends to work the other way,” Wicker replied. “Which doesn’t mean that I look at all those people with contempt -- quite the opposite. But the journalist's perspective makes you see the feet of clay and the warts, and that's a good thing. I found them in many cases to be truly engaging human beings and admirable persons but not really, in the long run, impeccable heroes, or even just heroes without the ‘impeccable.’ We should try to see people as clearly as we can. Then if a hero does come into view, why, we can give him his due.”

Those are words for a journalist to live by, but they aren’t the last words in this note. Wicker did have a boyhood political hero, Franklin D. Roosevelt. And when the Winston Salem-Journal sent him to Washington it wasn’t the first time he’d been here. He’d come on the overnight train from Hamlet as a boy of 10, with his parents and his sister, during FDR’s second term. He would later describe seeing, as they walked out of Union Station, the Capitol dome outlined against the sky and thinking it the most beautiful sight he’d ever seen.

The reason I’ve been thinking about Tom Wicker lately is because of something he wrote in his memoir, which I read long ago. He described how his mother wept at the Lincoln Memorial and how the Marine Corps Band happened to be playing at the exact spot where Roosevelt was sworn in as president. He also relayed how the family had dinner one night at the Occidental Grill across from the White House, a restaurant that was as bustling in the 1930s as it would be in the 1960s when he would take sources to lunch there and be given the best tables.

Styles and sensibilities change over time. Power lunches have fallen out of favor. Presidents and most members of Congress don’t even arrive in Washington by train anymore. There are fewer trains, for one thing, and Union Station has been re-purposed so that it’s a shopping mall as much as a transportation hub. In the redesign, some of the inscriptions carved into stone were covered up.

Yet there is something timeless about coming to serve your country in its capital, even in this jaded era. And as a new administration takes shape, one of those inscriptions is as meaningful today -- maybe more so -- as it was when Tom Wicker noticed it long ago.

“He that would bring home the wealth of the Indies must carry the wealth of the Indies with him,” it reads. “So it is in traveling -- a man must carry knowledge with him if he would bring home knowledge.”

