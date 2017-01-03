Garland Gambit; 2016 in the Rearview; Obama's Pen; the '68 Race

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 3, the first workday of 2017. Five years ago today, Republicans voted in the Iowa caucuses, with results that (a) were misreported by the state party (Rick Santorum narrowly defeated Mitt Romney, not the other way around); and (b) proved to mean little in the end.

Speaking of the presidential primary process, on this date in 1968, Democratic Sen. Eugene McCarthy made it official: He was challenging President Lyndon Johnson in the New Hampshire primary.

I’ll have an observation about that campaign in a moment. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which aggregates columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

The modern Democratic Party, that is to say, the post-Vietnam War party, was forged in the small towns and hamlets of New Hampshire 49 years ago this winter. Sen. McCarthy had started it by breaking with the president of his own party a few days after Thanksgiving over the escalating war in Vietnam.

“I am concerned,” the Minnesota lawmaker said that day, “that the administration seems to have set no limits to the price that it is willing to pay for a military victory.”

Great books have been written about the ensuing campaign and about 1968 itself, including Jules Witcover’s masterpiece, “The Year the Dream Died.” But nearly half a century later, one of the most striking aspects of McCarthy’s challenge to an incumbent president of his own party is the timing. McCarthy didn’t public break with Lyndon Johnson until November 30, 1967. His official announcement about New Hampshire came in the new year, on January 3, 1968. McCarthy didn’t make his first foray into the Granite State until January 25 -- for a primary that took place on March 12.

The results that night had McCarthy with 42 percent and Johnson with 49 percent. The write-ins, counted a few days later, showed it closer than that -- McCarthy actually came within 230 votes of upsetting Johnson (whose name wasn’t on the ballot).

By March 31, 1968, the president announced he wasn’t seeking re-election; Robert Kennedy had been in the race for a couple of weeks; and Johnson's announcement meant that Vice President Hubert Humphrey could join the field, which he did. McCarthy would fade, but the fateful campaign was joined. All that in three months.

One question for us, in 2017, is this: Do presidential campaigns really need to be two-, three-, or even four-year marathons? Lists of likely 2020 presidential candidates are already being floated in the media. Worse, some of those candidates are quietly make moves -- before the 45th U.S. president has even been inaugurated.

