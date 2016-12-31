You Were Tough on Us, 2016

Farewell, 2016. You’re not a year that’s likely to be missed much considering the deaths, tragedies and various calamities for which it will be most remembered. The following are a few items in its lengthy catalogue of horrors.

The terrible slaughter in Syria got worse. It has now claimed nearly half a million lives, made refugees of millions, reduced that nation’s largest city to dust – a symbol of conscienceless brutality -- and destabilized not just the Middle East but the unity of Europe.

The chief culprits are the Assad regime, ISIS, Iranian ambitions to be the dominant power in the Middle East, and Vladimir Putin’s determination to resurrect Russia’s Cold War rivalry with the U.S. and the Kremlin’s reputation as the world’s leading malevolent power.

Less culpable but far from excusable is the Obama administration’s deliberate impotence in response to the bloodbath’s threat to America’s values and interests in the region.

Despite some progress in combating terrorism, Islamic extremists managed to murder innocent people regularly in 2016, in Brussels and Berlin, Istanbul and Orlando, and scores of other places where blood ran to please the sociopaths who pervert a religion of peace.

Russia’s treachery against its neighbors, not only against former republics of the USSR but NATO members, continued to surprise and confuse the West. At Putin’s instruction, Russian hackers interfered in the U.S. presidential election.

The appeal of populist authoritarianism strengthened in democracies around the world -- in the Philippines, NATO countries, even some quarters of the United States.

China advanced disputed claims to resource-rich territories in North and Southeast Asia, and hardened its challenge to American political, military and economic influence in the region.

Kim Jong-un, the worst of his sociopathic family, consolidated power in North Korea, increased his nuclear arsenal, developed ballistic missiles capable of striking U.S. bases in the Pacific, and could soon possess missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to the continental U.S.

The World Health Organization declared the Zika virus epidemic a global health emergency. Hurricane Matthew caused over 1,600 deaths (most of them in already-beleaguered Haiti) and over $10 billion in property damage. Deadly wildfires raged in California and Tennessee. Earthquakes claimed lives in New Zealand, Taiwan, and Italy. A mammoth winter storm paralyzed the Northeast U.S. and cost 50 people their lives. Flooding in Louisiana forced 30,000 people from their homes and killed 13.

Giants from every walk of life left us in 2016. John Glenn and Jack Vessey, both in their nineties, died after serving their country in and out of uniform for close to seven decades.

Elie Wiesel, one of the most potent moral voices of the age, passed on.

Nancy Reagan was united with her beloved husband.

Antonin Scalia passed away unexpectedly, and his death, not unexpectedly, occasioned another Washington fight over who would choose his successor.

Widely respected journalists Gwen Ifill and Morley Safer died.

Towering figures in sports departed this life: Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Gordie Howe and Pat Summitt.

So did many popular entertainers, including Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder and Garry Shandling.

The Grim Reaper devastated the ranks of American music in 2016. His victims included some of the most influential musicians in post-World War II America: Merle Haggard, Scotty Moore, Lonnie Mack, Ralph Stanley, Mose Allison, Buckwheat Zydeco, Leon Russell, and Prince. A Canadian and two Brits, whose contributions to popular music were profound, also passed away: Leonard Cohen, George Martin and David Bowie.

And two of the most brilliant, compassionate writers in the English language, William Trevor and Shirley Hazzard, were gone by the end of the year.

Finally, less than a plurality of American voters elected a willfully ignorant, chronically dishonest, narcissistic man to be president of the United States. In the course of his campaign, Donald Trump mocked a reporter’s disability, tried to welch on a donation to veterans and lied about it, refused to release his tax returns, and encouraged Russian hacking of his opponent’s emails. That and his many other publicized flaws didn’t offend enough Americans to deny him the office once occupied by George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

2016 certainly had its share of bad news. But it was also the year the Ebola virus epidemic ended and a vaccine was invented. World hunger dropped to a 25-year low. The longest running conflict in the Western Hemisphere, the FARC insurgency in Colombia, ended. Myanmar (formerly Burma) elected its first civilian leader in half a century.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined to a pre-Great Recession low.

High school graduation rates in the U.S. hit an all-time high and teenage pregnancy rates sank to an all-time low.

Measles were eradicated everywhere in North and South America.

Deaths from heart disease and strokes and some of the hardest-to-treat cancers declined significantly.

Sturgill Simpson, the soul singer with a country voice, released the magnificent “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”

And the Chicago Cubs, the object of my late father’s love and despair, won the freaking World Series.

Some of these welcome achievements were at least partly the work of popularly maligned government bureaucrats. All of them were the products of hard work, skill, creative imagination and hope.

These are qualities that Americans still possess in abundance, and we will have to rely on them all the more as we meet the even harder challenges we’re likely to face in 2017.