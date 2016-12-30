Sanctions on Russia; Climate Skeptics' Hopes; Improving NAFTA; Led Zeppelin

Good morning. It’s Friday, December 30, the last workday of 2016 -- and my last Morning Note of the year as well. Let’s turn the clock back this morning, as I did five years ago, to the year 1968 and a college campus in Spokane, Washington.

There, in a cold gymnasium, four British musicians were warming themselves with propane heaters before going on stage as the opening act for Vanilla Fudge. It wasn’t until the end of their set that frontman Robert Plant introduced himself and his mates: John Paul Jones on bass, Jimmy Page on guitar, and drummer John Bonham.

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Challenge Trump Stance. Alexis Simendinger reports on the steps taken Thursday by President Obama and the pressure they place on his successor to maintain or undo them in three weeks.

Skeptical Climate Scientists Coming In From the Cold. In RealClearInvestigations, James Varney learned that those at odds with the “scientific consensus” on warming hope for a more open-minded reception from colleagues if research funding shifts under Trump.

With NAFTA, Trump Should First Do No Harm. In RealClearMarkets, Portia Mills and Jonathan Kalles urge the next president to improve and modernize, not abandon, good deals already in place.

Making America’s Nuclear Arsenal Great Again. In RealClearDefense, Adam Lowther asserts that nuclear parity neither prevents arms races nor promotes stability.

The December 30, 1968 rock concert was held at Gonzaga University, a Jesuit school in rural Washington state that had not yet made its name in basketball. Rock music aficionados in attendance that night certainly knew about Jimmy Page -- he’d been a member of the Yardbirds and was an acclaimed guitar virtuoso -- but his new group was so obscure that the local newspaper, The Spokesman-Review, ran an ad for the concert promoting “The Vanilla Fudge, with Len Zefflin.”

Fortunately for music history, a Gonzaga student whose identity is lost to the mists of time turned on a tape recorder that night and captured the unique and galvanizing sound of Led Zeppelin. It was not the band’s first U.S. concert, but it is the first for which sound is available. The “Gonzaga ’68 Bootleg” captures stunning versions of several songs now considered rock classics, but that were then unknown.

Midway through their performance, Robert Plant introduced one song by simply saying: “This is off an album that comes out in about three weeks’ time on the Atlantic label. It’s called ‘Led Zeppelin.’ This is a tune called ‘Dazed and Confused.’”

The song title didn’t describe the musicians at all. Actually, they were focused and clear -- and in the process of pioneering a sound that would electrify rock music and create a whole new genre. But “dazed and confused” does describe what some of us are feeling about the state of U.S. politics in 2016. But that’s the old year. Now it’s on to 2017. Happy New Year, everyone.

