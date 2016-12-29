Transition Sparks; HHS Close-Up; Ultra-Orthodox Undertaking; Andrew Johnson

Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 29, 2016. For my penultimate Morning Note of the year, let’s explore the tribulations of a now-forgotten chief executive, the 17th U.S. president, a man who assumed office in the wake of tragedy -- Abraham Lincoln’s martyrdom -- and who then proceeded to get himself impeached while inexpertly trying to carry out Lincoln’s post-war vision.

Andrew Johnson was born in a log cabin on this date in 1808 in Raleigh, North Carolina. His father cobbled together a living as a bank janitor and hotel porter at Casso’s Tavern, a favorite watering hole and inn favored by out-of-town members of the General Assembly. Jacob Johnson was also a sexton at his church and the captain of a local militia. He was apparently supplementing his income by working as a winter fishing guide for a wealthy newspaper editor and a visiting Scottish merchant when the two men’s canoe capsized, throwing them into the icy waters of Walnut Creek. Jacob dove right in, saving them both, but soon was taken ill, possibly from pneumonia. He died in January of 1812, less than a week after his youngest son turned 4 years old.

Jacob Johnson’s death plunged his family into poverty, and although Jacob’s widow remarried, it did not improve the boys’ circumstances much. Andrew and his brother were apprenticed to a local tailor, but the work didn’t suit them and they both ran away, which is how Andrew Johnson, future American president, ended up in Greeneville, Tennessee.

There, he married Eliza McCardle, an educated young woman with a knack for business.

Andrew Johnson was on his way, but to what future? A Jacksonian Democrat by habit, he didn’t fit easily into either of the two great camps forming in American politics in those days.

He was a slave owner, but one willing to let the fight over the future of that fetid institution take place in the courts and Congress. Johnson denounced John Brown’s raid, but also spoke out against secession. Such moderation was in short supply in those years, however, and after Johnson urged his fellow Southern senators to “fight for their constitutional rights on the battlements of the Constitution,” he was hung in effigy in every city in Tennessee for his trouble. After Lincoln’s inauguration in 1861, a Tennessee mob threatening to lynch Johnson forced its way into his railroad car; he brandished a pistol for the second time in his public life and backed them down.

When the Civil War broke out, Johnson was appointed military governor of Tennessee. In 1864, Johnson was tapped as a running mate for Lincoln, who hoped that his second term would be a time of healing. Lincoln’s death ensured that Reconstruction would not be a time of reconciliation, and Andrew Johnson -- whose own heart had hardened against the South during four years of war -- turned out to be the wrong man for the job.

One doesn’t want to make too much of historical extrapolations, but it’s easy to see similarities in today’s political environment. In addition, several modern presidents (and recent presidential candidates) would also seem to fit the last sentence of the New York Times’ obituary of Andrew Johnson: “He was always headstrong and ‘sure he was right’ even in his errors.”

