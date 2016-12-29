Sparks, But No Fire, in Obama-Trump Transition

Donald Trump’s characterizations of the state of the presidential transition process have caused a bit of whiplash for anyone keeping track, which is most of America and plenty of those outside it.

After accusing President Obama on Twitter Wednesday morning of installing “roadblocks” to the peaceful transfer of power, the president-elect told reporters that evening there were no hitches. “I think very, very smoothly. Very good,” he said when queried on the subject outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. “You don't think so?"

The latter assessment fit neatly with how his aides have described the transfer of power--incoming press secretary Sean Spicer has commended the current administration for its efforts--but was a stark departure from Trump’s earlier jab at the man he will replace.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!” he wrote.

Trump’s messages on social media about Obama were perceived by some as a reversal of the detente touted last month by the two men, but they seem to be less an assessment of the relationship and more a reflection of the president-elect’s defensive posture against those he sees as trying to de-legitimize his election.

The transition of power from one party to another, particularly in this current political environment, is bound to have its hitches. But this transition has added intrigue and theatrics, including those of the outgoing president. Trump’s recent tweets, including one criticizing Obama for failed campaigning in key states Hillary Clinton lost, come amid other factors the incoming commander-in-chief might find threatening or challenging.

While his approval ratings have ticked up since winning last month, they are still at historic lows for a president-elect, creating high stakes for his inaugural address on Jan. 20. Also, Trump and his supporters dismiss intelligence assessments that Russia’s cybersecurity breach was an attempt to influence the election, saying such pronouncement are an effort by his opponents to de-legitimize his victory. The president-elect continues to defend his win, striking back at Bill Clinton for touting his wife’s popular vote margin after casting his ballot in the Electoral College vote last week.

This compulsion, or reflex, to go on the attack against any perceived slight has long been Trump’s MO. While it raises concerns among critics about his judgment, supporters say the behavior is warranted. New York Rep. Chris Collins told CNN recently that the incoming president’s posturing is not rooted in insecurity, but is rather a defense against those “who want to claim that Donald Trump is not the legitimate president-elect of the United States.”

And while Trump has breached transition protocols by weighing in on foreign policy and various domestic issues, some observers say Obama is the one creating obstacles, both with his ruminations about the election and also with his administration’s recent actions regarding Israel.

Trump and his supporters have been critical of the United States abstaining last week on a United Nations resolution labeling Israel’s settlement projects in the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal, and against outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry’s controversial remarks Wednesday on the region, which received bipartisan criticism. “I don’t think Obama knows what it means to go out gracefully,” former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton told Fox Business Channel.

Trump registered his complaints in a series of Tweets. “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” he wrote. “Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!”

Obama’s suggestion in a recent interview that he could have won the election if permitted to run for a third term also irritated Trump. “I am confident … that if I had run again and articulated [my vision for the country], I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” the president told his former senior adviser David Axelrod on the latter’s podcast, “The Axe Files.” And in a speech at Pearl Harbor this week, Obama seemed to take a swipe at Trump. “Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward,” he said.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” Trump responded on Twitter.

But the two men spoke by phone Wednesday afternoon, which Trump described as a “very, very good talk” that “covered a lot of territory.” The president-elect suggested his previous statements about the president were now water under the bridge.

“Our staffs have been getting along very well and I'm getting along very well with him other than a couple of statements that I responded to,” Trump said. “And we talked about it and smiled about it and nobody is ever going to know because we are never going to be going against each other.”

While details of that conversation are unknown, the call took place as the Obama administration confirmed it is preparing actions to punish Russia for the cyberattacks.

“Today's call, like the others since the election, was positive and focused on continuing a smooth and effective transition,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement. “The President and President-Elect committed to staying in touch over the next several weeks and agreed their respective teams would continue to work together to effectuate a smooth transition of power on January 20th."

Those continued conversations, however, don’t guarantee Trump will hold his fire in response to perceived criticism. But supporters maintain that the next president nonetheless respects the transition process and protocols. Anthony Scaramucci, an executive committee member of Trump’s transition team, chalks up talk of tension as simply competition.

Trump’s reactions to Obama this week are part of “a spirited jocular rivalry,” Scaramucci told MSNBC on Tuesday, noting Trump was “impressed” by the president and the White House staff during their first meeting after the election. “They are both competitive guys. It’s part of American rivalry, partisan rivalry.”

“I’m sure they’re going to play golf together,” he continued. “It’s two guys on the golf course that are in a heated battle over what their handicap is.”