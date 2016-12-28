Betraying Israel; Reconciliation Policy; the Future Is Here; Paine & Suffering

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 28, 2016. On his date in 1793, Thomas Paine was arrested in Paris. It was touch-and-go as to whether the great Colonial-era patriot would keep his head -- I mean that literally -- until an old ally came to his rescue.

I’ll have a brief word on Tom Paine’s fate in a moment. First. I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ own front page, which aggregates columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Obama’s Attack on Israel. Peter Wehner assails the administration’s failure to block a U.N. resolution last week.

Introducing RealClearEducation’s New Editor. Christopher Beach shares some details on his background and goals.

Obama’s Foreign Policy of Reconciliation. In RealClearWorld, Dan Restrepo and Michael Fuchs applaud the president’s Pearl Harbor appearance yesterday with Japan’s prime minister.

Mideast Self-Reliance Isn’t a Problem. In RealClearDefense, Bonnie Kristian asserts that concerns about the U.S. being “sidelined” in the region are overblown.

Why the FHA Shouldn’t Cut Its Mortgage Insurance Premium. In RealClearMarkets, Tobias Peter and Stephen Oliner argue that a second reduction will have adverse effects.

A Warning From the UK on Drug Accessibility. In RealClearHealth, Tim Evans explains how the predicament in England is being mirrored in the U.S.

Five Advanced Technologies That Got Real in 2016. RealClearFuture editor Rob Tracinski compiled this list.

* * *

Thomas Paine had gone to France to encourage rebellion, as he had done in the New World, because France seemed the next step in a growing movement for freedom. As the author of “The Rights of Man,” Paine was initially embraced by French revolutionaries. But while he worked on a new book, “The Age of Reason,” Paine couldn’t help but notice that the French version had gone off the rails.

La révolution had morphed into la terreur, and as an outspoken foe of capital punishment, Paine ran afoul of the Reign of Terror’s architects. He was arrested and tried -- not in that order -- and detained in a castle-turned-prison.

The authorities continued to let Paine work on “The Age of Reason” while locked up and Gouverneur Morris, the Federalist serving as U.S. ambassador to France, considered Paine a pain anyway, so what was the harm?

The potential harm was that some bloodthirsty Jacobin functionary would cart the English-born Tom Paine off to the guillotine not realizing that, to the Yankees, he was utterly American. James Monroe, the ambassador selected to replace Morris, understood the danger immediately and frantically began pulling strings to get Paine released.

These efforts were successful and Paine sailed again to the United States. Americans were not yet ready for the spirited critique of religion offered in “The Age of Reason,” however, and in 1809, Tom Paine died poor and unloved in his adopted country.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com