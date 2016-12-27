Pence's VP Role; Smear Campaigns; Doctor Reimbursement; Apollo 8

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Forty-eight years ago today, Apollo 8 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean with astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders safe and in good spirits. The three explorers had been the first human beings to achieve lunar orbit and had taken an iconic photograph of an “earth rise.”

In other words, they were home after having literally been to the dark side of the moon.

I'll have an additional word on Apollo 8 in a moment.



When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped out of Apollo 11 lunar lander in 1969, they became the first human beings to set foot on the moon. But it was the Apollo 8 mission seven months earlier that truly convinced NASA engineers that John F. Kennedy’s famous goal was actually within their reach.

This spaceship lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center on December 21, 1968, at 7:51 a.m. with Frank Borman in command. Much had happened in the seven-and-a-half years since President Kennedy had committed the United States to landing astronauts on the moon and returning them safely by the end of the decade. Much had happened in 1968 itself. In 1963, JFK was taken from us the week before Thanksgiving. Five years later, the president’s brother Robert and Martin Luther King Jr. had been martyred. The Vietnam War was spinning out of control, racial tensions were at a boiling point, and for many Americans it seemed that the world was a dangerous and uncertain place.

It was then that three brave astronauts left Earth’s orbit while simultaneously entering our living rooms to help us put it all in perspective. “The vast loneliness is awe inspiring,” Jim Lovell exclaimed in a Christmas Eve broadcast, “and it makes you realize just what you have back there on Earth.”

The crew, starting with William Anders, then took turns reading the first few chapters of the Book of Genesis. “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth,” he began. “And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.”

The broadcast concluded with Borman reading his verses, ending with “and God saw that it was good.” Then he signed off: “From the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you -- all of you on the good Earth.”

Time magazine subsequently chose the crew, understandably, as their “Men of the Year.”

One man, a stranger to the astronauts, spoke for millions of Americans in a brief telegram he sent to Cmdr. Borman. “Thank you Apollo 8,” it read. “You saved 1968.”

