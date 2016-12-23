White House Staff; Opioid Coverage; Changing the Rules; the Jolly Old Elf

Good morning. It’s Friday, December 23, 2016. On this date 193 years ago, Santa Claus came into being -- at least in his modern incarnation. His birth took place not in a manger but on the pages of an American newspaper, that glorious institution that predates (and helped midwife) the founding of the United States.

I wrote about this five years ago, and am reprising the story today mainly because I’ve barely begun my own Christmas shopping. In any event, in the early 19th century, the traditional Christmas figure of “Saint Nicholas” was evolving in both Europe and America. The original iteration was a real person, a 4th century luminary in the early church with a penchant for using his family inheritance to aid the needy and the sick. The bearded bishop became known for his generosity with material possessions, concern for sailors and ships, and, most notably, his love of children.

By the early 1800s, the figure of Saint Nick was a composite character, taking on aspects of a “Father Christmas” popular in Great Britain, along with some of the qualities of a gift-dispensing do-gooder out of Germanic and Scandinavian lore and sometimes called Santa Claus, an Anglicization of “Sinterklaas,” a Dutch word for Saint Nicholas.

But on December 23, 1823, a portly and merry Saint Nick appeared, courtesy of an unsigned poem published that day on Page 3 of the Troy (N.Y.) Sentinel. It was titled “Account of a Visit From Saint Nicholas,” although we usually know it as: “The Night Before Christmas.”

These verses were written by well-known religious scholar Clement Clarke Moore (or, as some claim dubiously, a poet of Scottish and Dutch descent named Henry Livingston Jr.) and featured an appealing Santa who managed to be both elusive and accessible. He was “a right jolly old elf” with rosy cheeks and a red nose. “Chubby and plump,” he happily smoked a pipe, and was quick to laugh -- and when he did so, his tummy shook “like a bowl full of jelly.”

It was this edition of Santa Claus that caught the public’s imagination, and it never let go. And so, to slightly paraphrase Clement Moore, I’ll just say in closing this morning: “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good day.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com