Cabinet Video Series; 2020 Reapportionment; Absent Clinton; Sherman's Gift

Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 22, a date in U.S. history memorable for nuts and grandiose Christmas gifts -- both courtesy of U.S. Army generals.

“Nuts” was the succinct response given on December 22, 1944, when German officers approached the U.S. lines under a truce flag during the Battle of the Bulge, demanding the surrender of Bastogne, a strategic city being held by the 101st Army Airborne Division. Surrounded, and with falling snow preventing resupply efforts or air cover, the Americans were warned that their foe stood ready to “annihilate” them.

The commanding general of the “Screaming Eagles” was Anthony McAuliffe, a West Point man who differed from most members of the military in one conspicuous way: He did not use profanity. “Nuts!” was as strong a word as “General Mac” employed. As his reply was relayed to the Germans, however, Col. Joseph Harper helpfully added context. “Nuts,” he explained, means “Go to hell.”

The ostentatious Christmas present that I referred to was the city of Savannah, puckishly gifted to Abraham Lincoln by Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman on this date in 1864. I’ll have more on Sherman in a moment. First, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Behind the Cabinet: An RCP Video Series. Alexis Simendinger interviews Rob Nichols of the American Bankers Association for insights regarding Treasury secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin and other appointees in that department.

Census Data Shed Light on 2020 Redistricting. Sean Trende examines the new population estimates and what they portend for House seats in the next decade.

Clinton Loss Shows the Importance of “Being There.” Lou Cannon details how absence did not make voters’ hearts grow fonder in three key states.

How States Can Reduce Income Inequality. In RealClearPolicy, Elizabeth McNichol spotlights data and considers what can be accomplished at the state level.

Evoking Kissinger on China and North Korea. In RealClearDefense, Joseph A. Bosco discusses areas where Donald Trump agrees (and differs) with the former secretary of state on these geopolitical hot spots.

Jesus Christ, Businessman. In RealClearReligion, Ellen Wayland-Smith explores how the Oneida Community connected business success with aspirational Christianity.

Top 10 Sports Stories of 2016. Ben Krimmel compiled this slide show in RealClearSports.

* * *

On December 22, 1864, Gen. Sherman completed his famed 300-mile “March to the Sea” in Savannah, capturing not only the seaport and surrounding forts, but some 250 siege guns and 31,000 bales of cotton -- all this, he wrote to Abraham Lincoln, constituting a Christmas present to the commander-in-chief.

Sherman had started his march in Atlanta five weeks earlier, and as left the burnt-out Georgia capital on the Decatur Road, Sherman paused on a hilltop to look down on the site of the pivotal fighting the previous July, during which the city had fallen.

As he reminisced in his autobiography, Sherman’s mind wandered back to the Battle of Atlanta and his departed friend Gen. James B. McPherson. His eyes sought out -- and found -- “the copse of wood where McPherson fell.”

“Behind us lay Atlanta, smoldering and in ruins, the black smoke rising high in the air, and hanging like a pall over the ruined city,” Sherman continued. “Away off in the distance, on the McDonough Road, was the rear of [Gen. Oliver] Howard’s column, the gun-barrels glistening in the sun, the white-topped wagons stretching away to the south; and right before us the Fourteenth Corps, marching steadily and rapidly, with a cheery look and swinging pace, that made light of the thousand miles that lay between us and Richmond.”

At that very moment, a marching band in the Union ranks struck up the anthem that Sherman called “John Brown’s Soul Goes Marching On.” Soon the men picked up the tune and began singing. “Never before or since have I heard the chorus of ‘Glory, Glory, Hallelujah!’ done with more spirit, or in better harmony of time and place,” Sherman wrote.

Today, it is faddish to point to Sherman’s March to the Sea as a fateful step on the doomed road to “total war” -- the doctrine that resulted in the unbridled carnage of the 20th century. But let’s counter that Southern revisionism this morning with this thought: Sherman and his men were marching, and singing, to end slavery.

Also, in stark contrast to the depredations of the trenches and sneak attacks and air raids and death camps of 20th century warfare, Sherman issued specific instructions to his commanders covering everything from how many freed slaves to let stay with them (as many as they could feed), how to forage (for food, not revenge), and even refraining from verbally abusing (let alone brutalizing) Southern civilians.

There was this in Sherman’s orders as well: “As for horses, mules, wagons, etc., belonging to the inhabitants, the cavalry and artillery may appropriate freely and without limit, discriminating, however, between the rich, who are usually hostile, and the poor or industrious, usually neutral or friendly.”

In that simple way was the class component of the Civil War succinctly and matter-of-factly acknowledged by Sherman. I think of this sometimes while walking in our nation’s capital past McPherson Square, where a statue of Sherman’s friend still stands. Five years ago at Christmas time, as I noted then, that square was an encampment, not of soldiers but of the poor, and those trying to draw attention to their plight. They called their protest the “Occupy Wall Street” movement, and it spread southward that year, just as Sherman’s army did in 1864.

I think the old Union general, who himself famously eschewed politics after the war, would have sympathized.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com