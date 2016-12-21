America's Center; Suspect Jobs Report; Fuel Standards; Elvis in the Oval Office

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Forty-six years ago today, a king gave a gift to a president. A moment later, a White House photographer preserved the unlikely meeting for posterity: Elvis Presley shaking hands with Richard Nixon.

The president wore a nondescript suit and the practiced half-smile of a politician. Elvis, sporting long black hair and sideburns, gazed into the camera with his famous bedroom eyes. He was clad in a white shirt with a huge collar, open at the neck to reveal a medallion, another gold chain to complement tight velvet pants, a purple jacket draped over his shoulders like a cape, and an oversized belt buckle that looks like it belongs on a prize fighter.

But the gift Elvis had for Nixon -- that was the real surprise.

Elvis Presley’s December 21, 1970 visit to the White House was precipitated by an encounter the famous singer had with Vice President Spiro Agnew in Palm Springs, California. There, the King of Rock-and-Roll volunteered his services in support of the Nixon administration’s anti-drug efforts. Elvis followed up this offer with a handwritten letter to the president.

I wrote about this episode five years ago, but it’s a story I never tire of telling. Presley’s six-page missive was written on American Airlines stationery, apparently on a December 20 flight from Los Angeles to Washington, at the instigation of California Sen. George Murphy, himself a former entertainer, who was on the same plane.

Presley suggested in his letter that the people whom the White House most needed to reach on the drug control issue (“the hippie elements, the SDS, Black Panthers, etc.”) did not consider Elvis their adversary -- or even part of what “they call … the establishment.” As an aside, he provided his definition of that establishment: “I call it American and I love it.”

Then Elvis got to the crux of his proposal, which was essentially nominating himself for the post of “Federal Agent at Large” in the drug wars. Such a position did not (and does not) exist and Presley was hardly the ideal person for it anyway, although he did his best in the letter to burnish his qualifications: “I have done an in-depth study of drug abuse and Communist brain-washing techniques,” he wrote, “and am right in the middle of the whole thing.”

The King helpfully supplied the room numbers where he and two bodyguard-assistants would be staying at the old Hotel Washington, as well as the other men’s names. In a postscript, Presley added that he had a gift for the president. Four days before Christmas 1970, he had the letter delivered to the White House at 6:30 a.m.

This epistle made its way that morning to presidential aide Dwight L. Chapin, who sent a memo to White House Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman. Chapin was four-square behind Presley’s idea, noting that the star had been supportive of the president. He suggested that they make the federal “at large” agent thing happen.

Haldeman was decidedly unimpressed, writing in the margin of Chapin’s note, “You must be kidding.”

Somehow the meeting got set, though, and as it unfolded it became clear that no one on the White House staff had thought to ascertain from Elvis or his traveling companions the nature of the gift he had mentioned. It turns out that these three wise men weren’t bringing gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Instead, they carried Presley family photos and a .45-caliber Colt revolver that Elvis had somehow gotten past the Secret Service and into the Oval Office.

The subsequent picture of Presley and Nixon is, to this day, one of the most frequently requested items from the National Archives. Let’s not dwell, in this season of charity and hope, on Elvis Presley’s untimely death seven years later -- or its causes. Instead let’s recall the memorable closing scene, described tersely in the official account of the meeting, written by Egil “Bud” Krogh, who was present for the historic encounter.

“At the conclusion of the meeting,” he wrote, “Presley again told the president how much he supported him, and then, in a surprising, spontaneous gesture, put his left arm around the President and hugged him.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com