Trump and Russia; Job Loss as Progress? Capra and Stewart's Higher Duty

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, December 20. The Electoral College has affirmed Donald J. Trump’s victory in the 2016 election. The inauguration of America’s 45th president is scheduled to take place a month from today. Meanwhile, Germany was the scene yesterday of another horrific terrorist attack against innocent civilians; in Turkey, a Russian ambassador was murdered by an assassin who expressed both sectarian and political motives.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign tapped into Americans’ anger about such attacks -- and fears that official Washington has taken the threat too lightly. Yet figuring out how to stop such barbarism is one of the great challenges facing societies around the globe.

But we’ve seen worse. On this date in 1946, a foreign-born U.S. military veteran home from the war renewed his career as a Hollywood film director. His motion picture had a plot familiar to moviegoers: It was a mid-20th century interpretation of “A Christmas Carol.” Starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore, “It’s a Wonderful Life” premiered on this day at New York City’s Globe Theatre.

I’ll have more on this classic Christmas movie, and its star, in a moment. First, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Sicilian-born Frank Capra had volunteered for military service in his adopted country when the United States entered World War I, and he almost died from influenza. Yet a few days after Pearl Harbor (at age 44), Capra volunteered again, resigning as president of the Screen Directors Guild -- but not forsaking his craft. During World War II, Capra created an amazing series of films for the military called “Why We Fight.”

Jimmy Stewart went him one better: In 1941, Stewart was perhaps the most bankable leading man in Hollywood. In 1939, he’d starred in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” and in 1940 he’d won an Oscar as best actor for “The Philadelphia Story.” But by the time Pearl Harbor was attacked and hundreds of thousands of American men were being drafted into the service, Jimmy Stewart was already in uniform, pulling duty at Moffett Field south of San Francisco as a corporal in the Army Air Corps.

At 32, Stewart had to accelerate his training to still be considered young enough to fly in combat, which was his desire – and his destiny. In "It's a Wonderful Life," the fictional George Bailey misses out on the war because a childhood mishap left him deaf in one ear. In real life, the man who played George Bailey had initial problems passing the minimum weight requirement, as he carried only about 130 pounds on his 6-foot-4-inch frame. The official version of what happened next, which can be found on his hometown’s website to this day, was that Stewart ate and ate until he just got over the 138-pound limit.

The unofficial story, as Stewart cheerfully recalled later, was that when his local draft board realized this movie star wanted in the military instead of out, they simply told him, “We just won’t weigh you, and we’ll put down any weight you want!”

Once in the Army, Stewart began lobbying to go where the action was. In 1943, he got his wish, and was shipped to England. By war’s end, Jimmy Stewart had flown 20 combat missions over Germany and occupied Europe in a B-24 Liberator, become a squadron leader, won a passel of medals, and rose through the ranks from corporal to colonel. (He remained in the Air Force Reserve and was eventually promoted to brigadier general. He wouldn’t retire until 1968.)

As he explained later, the men in his family had left their small hardware store in Indiana, Pa., to serve their country in every American war since 1861 -- and he wanted to do his part.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com