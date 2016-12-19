Twitterer-in-Chief; SBA and Wall Street; Fake News; Stirring Words

Good morning. It’s Monday, December 19. Today, the Electoral College presumably will remove the last bit of suspense from the wild drama known as the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Also, as I noted in this space five years ago, today’s date is a momentous one for those of us who write for a living -- whether we are stirring up civic passions, dabbling in magical realism, or simply trying to make a buck by amusing our fellow human beings.

Let’s start with this day in 1732, when an entrepreneurial young man in Philadelphia published the first edition of what would become a wildly successful enterprise. It was called “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” a title that was borrowed in two ways: First, it copied another almanac, “Poor Robin’s.” Second, it borrowed the name of a man, Richard Saunders, who actually existed.

This literary thief, or should I say, the brilliant polymath who would write and profit from “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” was Benjamin Franklin. It wasn’t nearly the most important literary contribution was Ben Franklin’s life, though. That distinction would fall to an editing task: namely, Franklin’s oversight of the writing of the Declaration of Independence.

Two other literary blockbusters made their debuts on Nineteenths of December Past (that’s a partial hint), and I’ll discuss them briefly in a moment. First, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

On December 19, 1776, the revolution Benjamin Franklin helped launch was bogged down in a winter camp near Trenton, New Jersey. As George Washington affected a strategic retreat across the Delaware River, the Philadelphia Journal published an essay by fiery patriot Thomas Paine called “The American Crisis.”

“These are the times that try men’s souls,” it began. “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” Paine continued. “Yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

Gen. Washington was so taken with Paine’s prose that he had it read to his men. His army had been beset by desertions, and many of the contracts the men had signed were set to expire on December 31. Inspired by Paine’s stirring words and their commander’s confidence, however, the re-energized Continental Army crossed the Delaware on Christmas night, surprising the Hessians at Trenton. On January 2, they bested Lord Cornwallis at Princeton. The American Revolution continued, and would prevail.

Sixty-seven years later, on December 19, 1843, a British writer opened a revolutionary tale of his own with a simple, and arresting, sentence: “Marley was dead: to begin with.”

Charles Dickens had an uneasy relationship with organized religion, but was inspired during a trip to the United States by the works-based faith of America’s Unitarians. “A Christmas Carol” is hardly a secular story, but Ebenezer Scrooge’s conversion is not brought about by a confrontation with Christ, but with himself -- a version of self that he found loathsome -- thanks to the magic of three spirits who visited him.

To the first, the ghost of his dead partner Jacob Marley, Scrooge protested, “But you were always a good man of business, Jacob.”

To which the specter replied, in words as appropriate to our age as they were in the time of Dickens:

“Business! Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”

