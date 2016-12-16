Obama: Russia Exploited U.S. Political Divide

President Obama made headlines Friday with his repeated assertion that Russia hacked private emails to damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid -- most likely with President Vladimir Putin’s approval. But perhaps more interesting was Obama’s description of a homegrown danger he believes puts the United States at risk.

That risk, he said, comes from America’s self-serving partisanship and political divisions that make voters vulnerable to influences such as Russia’s hack-and-leak intrusions -- tipping democratic scales away from Americans’ embrace of inclusiveness, individual freedoms, tolerance, and reliance on a free and factual press.

“Our vulnerability to Russia or any other foreign power is directly related to how divided, partisan, dysfunctional our political process is. That's the thing that makes us vulnerable,” the president warned.

“We’ve got to think what is happening to our political culture here,” Obama told reporters before escaping Washington for his annual family getaway to Hawaii for the holidays. Scheduled to return Jan. 2, the 44th president will govern for a brief time in 2017 before Donald Trump succeeds him.

“What I worry about more than anything is the degree to which, because of the fierceness, because of the partisan battle, you start to see certain folks in the Republican Party and Republican voters suddenly finding a government -- and individuals who stand contrary to everything that we stand for -- as being okay, because that's how much we dislike Democrats.”

The GOP’s shoulder-shrugging defenses when it comes to Russia and Putin, including Trump’s embrace of the Russian president and condemnations of U.S. intelligence findings about the pre-election cyber breaches, stand in puzzling contrast to the Republican Party’s policy history, Obama said.

The United States will deliver a proportional response to Russia, he said, offering no explanation about the retaliation he might order. Obama defended the administration’s public and private reactions to the breaches before the November election. He suggested cyber intrusions against public and private U.S. targets are all but impossible to prevent, despite safeguards and best practices.

Obama said the Clinton campaign had been harmed by the hacking, but he repeated his confidence that ballots were cast and counted in 50 states without evidence of outside tampering. But that does not mean Americans should dismiss the risks and the damages that linger, the president argued.

“Over a third of Republican voters approve of Vladimir Putin, the former head of the KGB,” Obama continued, citing recent findings of an Economist/YouGov poll.

“Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave.”

Sounding a bit like the college professor and best-selling author he once was (and may soon be again), the president blamed the topsy-turvy public defenses of Putin on Republicans’ domestic pursuit of power, which he argued has relied almost exclusively on opposition and partisan friction rather than on collaboration with the Obama White House or with Democrats.

He gave no indication that he believed Democrats are similarly culpable.

Recent GOP reactions to Russia’s aggression -- whether in Ukraine or Syria, or involving the leaked email disclosures about Clinton’s campaign chairman and the Democratic National Committee -- are a byproduct of a single-mindedness that sidesteps America’s fundamental interests, he argued.

“For too long, everything that happens in this town, everything that's said is seen through the lens of `does this help or hurt us relative to Democrats or relative to President Obama?’ And unless that changes, we're going to continue to be vulnerable to foreign influence because we've lost track of what it is that we're about and what we stand for.”

Although partisan divisions have complicated roots in the modern political system, Obama said, he pointed to the party that will control both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue in January as responsible, and to a lesser extent he blamed the news media.

When Americans divide themselves, outside forces prey on those divisions, he warned.

“The Russians can't change us or significantly weaken us. They are a smaller country. They are a weaker country. Their economy doesn't produce anything that anybody wants to buy except oil and gas and arms. They don't innovate. But they can impact us if we lose track of who we are. They can impact us if we abandon our values,” Obama continued.

“Mr. Putin can weaken us, just like he's trying to weaken Europe, if we start buying into notions that it's okay to intimidate the press, or lock up dissidents, or discriminate against people because of their faith or what they look like.”

Obama -- not for the first time -- railed at the media and at digital “fake news” for the impact this year on voters’ perceptions leading up to the election. Focusing on the contents of the leaked emails rather than on the theft and disclosure of the emails was a media mistake, Obama said.

“This was an obsession that dominated the news coverage. So I do think it is worth us reflecting how it is that a presidential election of such importance, of such moment, with so many big issues at stake and such a contrast between the candidates came to be dominated by a bunch of these leaks.”

During the news conference, which was briefly interrupted when a middle-aged woman on the sidelines of the packed briefing room fainted, the president remained respectful in every reference he made to his successor.

During their recent telephone conversations, which Obama described as “cordial,” Trump had sought the president’s advice, and he gave it.

“I will always make myself available to him, just as previous presidents have made themselves available to me as issues come up,” he said.

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough hosted a lunch Friday for Reince Priebus, the Republican National Committee chairman picked by Trump to be his chief of staff. Attending were predecessors from Republican and Democratic White House staffs, including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who served as Obama’s first chief of staff.

In the wake of the election results, the president, who is using a series of year-end interviews to defend his domestic and international records, did not sound optimistic that political conditions in the country would soon find a middle ground. But he suggested history would settle some of the heated debates, and the contrast with Trump’s agenda may put his two terms in a sunny light.

“What the president-elect is going to be doing is going to be very different than what I was doing, and I think people will be able to compare and contrast and make judgments about what worked for the American people,” he added.

“What we've done works. That I can prove. I can show you where we were in 2008 and I can show you where we are now. And you can't argue that we are not better off. We are.”