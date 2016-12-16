First Lady's Legacy; Praise for Pruitt; New Madrid Quake

Good morning. It’s Friday, December 16, 2016. On this date 205 years ago, terrified residents of the Central Mississippi Valley were awakened by an earthquake so powerful that they tended to describe it in near-biblical terms.

“On the 16th December, 1811, about two o’clock, a.m. we were visited by a violent shock of an earthquake, accompanied by a very awful noise resembling loud but distant thunder, but more hoarse and vibrating, which was followed in a few minutes by the complete saturation of the atmosphere, with sulphurous vapor, causing total darkness,” wrote Eliza Bryan, a resident of the Mississippi River town of New Madrid, Missouri.

Bryan’s letter was sent to Lorenzo Dow, a well-known Methodist preacher who was traveling in the area. She told him that the town’s inhabitants “fled in every direction to the country,” adding that for one woman “the alarm was so great that she fainted and could not be recovered.”

“The screams of the affrighted inhabitants running to and fro, not knowing where to go, or what to do -- the cries of the fowls and beasts of every species -- the cracking of trees falling, and the roaring of the Mississippi -- the current of which was retrograde for a few minutes, owing as is supposed, to an eruption in its bed -- formed a scene truly horrible.”

Like many native Californians, I grew up unaware that seismic activity existed in the United States other than along the San Andreas Fault. The earthquake of 1906 that ravaged my hometown of San Francisco is etched into our region’s history, as are the place names of other deadly temblors: San Fernando, Northridge, Loma Prieta.

It was while covering the aftermath of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake for the San Jose Mercury News that I learned of the great New Madrid quakes of 1811. It was Al Gore, actually, who told me about it. A former Nashville newspaper reporter, Gore was a senator from Tennessee by then and a pleasantly accessible science nerd. He knew a lot about the obscure New Madrid Fault, including where it ran (for 120 miles along the Missouri Bootheel, crisscrossing into five states), the last time it generated an earthquake (October of 1895), and the kind of power it unleashed with its 1811 and 1812 temblors.

Gore regaled me with stories of new lakes being formed, the Mississippi River flowing backwards, church bells pealing in Boston as a result of the New Madrid quakes. He also provided me the name and phone number of a geologist with expertise in the New Madrid fault -- Arch Johnston, a professor at Memphis State University -- whom I went to see.

This morning, though, as we enter a holiday season tempered by the lingering ill-will over a particularly partisan political campaign, I’ll leave you with the words of Eliza Bryan’s fellow eyewitness to the December 16, 1811 earthquake. His name was A.N. Dillard, and he records a dramatic scene, one with an underlying ecumenical message.

“About midnight, the French, who constituted the bulk of the population at New Madrid, were engaged in dancing and frolicking, the first shock came on, and was of sufficient violence to shake down many of the houses and fences,” Dillard wrote. “The greatest consternation prevailed.”

“The entire population,” he added, “rushed into the open air; and there, in the midnight and the darkness, and upon the rocking earth, Protestant and Catholic, side by side, knelt down and offered the Mightiest solemn supplication -- for in that fearful hour human aid was unavailing.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

