Tillerson's Worldview; Ohio Voters Speak Up; the Glenn Miller Story

Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 15, 2016. Seventy-two years ago today, a single-engine airplane carrying American band leader Glenn Miller disappeared over the English Channel as the famed musician traveled to perform for the U.S. troops that had liberated Paris.

When political writers think of Iowa, we invariably recall campaign trips there by bus, rental car, or small planes. Although traversing the state can be nerve-racking in winter, it’s nothing like flying in Europe in the midst of World War II. Glenn Miller was born in 1904 in Clarinda, Iowa, which still venerates its favorite son. The small town’s motto is “Honor the past, imagine the future.”

Glenn Miller’s future was in Nebraska, where his family moved when he was a toddler; Missouri, where he attended junior high school; and the Great Plains town of Fort Morgan, Colorado, where he was a high school football star. By 17, however, his passion was music: He skipped his high school graduation ceremony for a gig in Laramie, Wyoming. The principal handed his diploma to his mom, with the wry observation, “Maybe you’re the one who should get it anyway -- you probably worked harder on it than he did.”

I’ll have more on “America’s favorite musical patriot,” as Glenn Miller was called, in a moment. First, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Glenn Miller attended college for two years at the University of Colorado, drifted up to Chicago where he roomed with Benny Goodman, and gravitated to New York where he and the Dorsey brothers helped perfect the Big Band sound.

Miller and his band, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, were at their most popular when the U.S. entered the Second World War. Besides regularly churning out gold records, Miller landed movie roles in 1941 and 1942 and was signed up for a third. But like Hollywood leading man Jimmy Stewart (who would later star as the bandleader in “The Glenn Miller Story”), Miller was itching to do his part for his country.

In 1942, he tried to enlist in the U.S. Navy, but was rejected -- presumably because he was 38 years old. But Miller then appealed to the Army, promising to play music for the troops. This offer was accepted, and he performed hundreds of such gigs over the next two years. In mid-1944, Lt. Gen. James Doolittle praised him by saying, “Next to a letter from home, Captain Miller, your organization is the greatest morale builder in the European Theater of Operations.”

Miller had been promoted to major by the time he took off from an airfield near Bedford on his ill-fated flight. Neither his body nor the plane was ever found. Some say the wings were covered with ice, forcing it into the sea; others believe British pilots jettisoning bombs as they returned to England inadvertently knocked it out of the sky. The Germans peddled a fanciful story that Miller survived, and died of a heart attack in a Paris bordello. This was meant to be spiteful, but all these years later it’s kind of a comforting thought.

In any event, it was always about the music with Glenn Miller, so I leave you this morning with … “In the Mood.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com