Fractured Democratic Party Struggles to Find Footing

If the Democratic National Committee has many more weeks like the previous one, it might not recover in time for the midterm elections in 2018. Angry Democrats suggested Clinton and her campaign did not know how to use the data, or failed to use it. That is not a surprising charge, as Clinton oddly stayed out of Wisconsin and Michigan. The Democrats have lost special elections for two House seats in the past two months, plus a big race for mayor of Omaha, Nebraska. In one of the House races, the Democrats could not even beat a Republican who had body-slammed a reporter the night before the election. Now they're struggling to win a suburban House seat in the Atlanta area, in a congressional district Trump barely won despite its heavily Republican makeup. The Democratic National Committee took a brutal shot to its ribs when its 2016 nominee, Hillary Clinton, said it was bereft of ideas and data, and was near bankruptcy