Don't Apologize for Being Honest About Climate Change

Writing about climate change in the New York Times, Ross Douthat describes lukewarmers as those who: accept that the earth is warming and that our civilization's ample CO2 emissions are a major cause. They doubt, however, that climate change represents a crisis unique among the varied challenges we face, or that the global regulatory schemes advanced to deal with it will work as advertised. And they raise an eyebrow at the contrast between the apocalyptic, absolutist rhetoric with which these schemes are regularly defended and their actual details, which seem mostly designed to enable the globe's statesmen to greenwash the pursuit of economic and political self-interest ...