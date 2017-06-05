Counter-Terror Lessons From America's Civil War

The essay below first appeared a year ago in The Asia Times, under the headline, "Why the terrorists are winning the intelligence war." There's a tried and true American approach to suppressing terrorism, and it worked quite well during Gen. Sherman's 1863 Kentucky campaign and Gen. Phil Sheridan's subsequent reduction of the Shenandoah Valley. We don't have to be particularly smart; we merely have to do some disgusting things. Sherman and Sheridan suppressed sniping at Union soldiers by Confederate civilians by burning the towns (just the towns, not the townsfolk) that sheltered them. In other words, they forced collective responsibility upon a hostile population, a doctrine that in peacetime is entirely repugnant, but that in wartime becomes unavoidable. By contrast, the peacetime procedure of turning petty criminals into police snitches has backfired terribly. No doubt we will learn that the perpetrators of tonight's horror at London Bridge were known to police, like the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and most of the perpetrators of large-scale terrorist acts in Europe during the past several years. (Update: "At Least One London Bridge Terrorist Was a 'Known Wolf'") The remedy is time-tested and straightforward. We merely require the will to apply it.