The Frantic Desire for American Decline

America has lost the leadership of the globe in the last ten days. In fact, it lost it two times over. For completely different reasons. The first time it was an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that did it. Twilight of American power, right there. Might as well mothball the nuclear subs and aircraft carriers. The second time was when it pulled out of the Paris accords. No time for the mothballs, Americans have abandoned science and will shortly be living in cave dwellings along Appalachia. Both are cases of the commentariat wishing Donald Trump's presidency to be shown to be more disastrous than it is. And so the race to find the next global leader is on ...