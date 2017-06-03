Merkel Makes an Enemy

Not since 2011, when Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was captured on a wiretap disparaging the size of her backside, has Angela Merkel suffered so grievously from the boorishness of allies. Donald Trump, on his first diplomatic visit to Europe, strong-armed the prime minister of Montenegro. He neglected to praise Article 5 of the NATO charter in a speech. He lectured European leaders about the need to contribute more to Western defense. These lapses, if they were lapses, don't seem like biggies. But the Western media have treated them as if they were the biggest diplomatic catastrophe since the Austrian ultimatum to Serbia.Merkel seems to agree. At a beery Bavarian campaign meeting on Sunday, May 28, she threw oil on the fire. The times when we could fully rely on others are kind of over, she said. I experienced that in the last few days, so I can only say, we Europeans really need to take our fate into our own handsânaturally in friendship with the U.S.A. . . . It sounded like she was declaring Germany's intention, on the basis of a lack of confidence in Donald Trump, to pull the countries of continental Europe out of the transatlantic alliance. Trump took it that way. On Tuesday morning, May 30, he fired off an angry tweet: We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change.