Obama's Climate Deal Was Bad for Workers, U.S. Jobs

When President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail, he promised to reduce government interference in energy exploration, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and cancel the Paris climate accord. Candidate Trump was quoted by NBC News on May 26, 2016, explaining that “my agenda is job creation,” while he ripped Hillary Clinton for supporting anti-energy policies that destroy jobs. President Obama’s agreement in Paris in 2015 was a bad idea then, and President Trump is certainly justified in following through by pulling out of this one-sided deal.