In (Partial) Defense of Hillary Clinton

The Democrats’ 2016 nominee has reemerged recently, sitting for a lengthy profile with New York magazine’s Rebecca Traister and giving a series of interviews, including one at Recode’s Code Media conference. (Disclosure: Recode, like Vox, is owned by Vox Media.) It’s not been a smooth return to the public eye. The political press wants self-flagellation, but Clinton is placing the blame for her Electoral College loss elsewhere: on James Comey, on the media, on sexism, on fake news, on the Democratic Party’s infrastructure. "I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," she said.