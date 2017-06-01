L'affaire Covfefe

By now everyone knows that President Trump tweeted something weird last night: Despite the constant negative press covfefe. All reasonable people assumed it was a typo. A lot of people had fun with it. Some people made a big deal about how the president is up at midnight tweeting unvetted junk. That's a debate for another time. A few minutes ago, however, Sean Spicer was asked about the covfefe tweet and he said that the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant. If you believe, as I do, that this was just a silly typo, this is ridiculous. Going by the audio, it doesn't sound like Spicer was joking. If he was, good ...