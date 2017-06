"When I first came to the Senate, I had to be very careful not to be funny," Franken recounted in an interview last week. He worried that if he told too many jokes, he’d get a reputation as the Senate’s class clown, not a real-life legislator. And he succeeded. In 2008, the first time Franken ran for the Senate, he won by 312 votes out of almost 3 million. The second time, in 2014, Minnesotans sent him back to Washington by a 200,000-vote margin