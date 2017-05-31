What Is Scott Pruitt Hiding?

It wouldn’t be hard today to find out what Gina McCarthy was doing on any given workweek from 2013 to 2016. The former Environmental Protection Agency administrator’s daily schedule is still posted on the department’s website, listing all “meetings attended by advocates, stakeholders, elected officials, and others outside the Agency.” So is her deputy’s schedule, as well as the schedules of every assistant and regional administrator across the EPA. The reason, according to the website, is “to increase transparency in EPA’s operations.”