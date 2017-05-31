Warren, Booker and the Fight to Find the Antidote to Trumpism

David Axelrod, the political strategist who guided Barack Obama to the White House, has a theory. Presidents, he says, are followed by their opposites. “Voters rarely seek the replica of what they have,” he’s written. “They almost always seek the remedy, the candidate who has the personal qualities the public finds lacking in the departing executive.” And so the cautious, patrician George H.W. Bush was succeeded by the charismatic, empathic Bill Clinton; Clinton's freewheeling, libertine style opened the way for George W. Bush’s religious, moralistic appeal; W's folksy, divisive nationalism led to Barack Obama's cerebral cosmopolitanism. And Donald Trump? His nostalgic, revanchist populism is a neck-snapping reversal of his predecessor’s politics. "He is the antithesis to Obama," Axelrod told me back during the campaign.