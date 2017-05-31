Democrats Should Fear the 2018 Midterms

GOP congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed a reporter the day before the U.S. House special election in Montana and still won by 6 percent. Democrats should take that as a harbinger of political doom on a par with meeting the weird sisters or receiving a visit from Hamlet's father. You need no ghost to come from the grave to tell you that when your policies are 6 percent less popular than misdemeanor assault, you need new policies. But Democrats seem incapable of learning from elections. After losing the House, the Senate, the presidency, several governorships, and scores of state legislature seats over the past eight years, they continue to charge forward, propelled by the delusion that America's heart beats for globalism, socialism, part-time jobs, and feckless foreign policy. The Democrats without Obama are like a furry, pink, drum-beating bunny without a battery. Meanwhile, once-influential media outlets have become nothing more than tabloid-style, anonymous-source-citing, Republican-attacking enablers, pushing clickbait headlines and irresponsibly spinning narratives that reinforce the