Generation Trump?

In a cover story in this magazine almost a decade ago, the late Dean Barnett hailed the 9/11 generation and held out the hopeânay, the expectationâthat they would contribute more to the nation than their parents, the baby boomers:In the 1960s, history called the Baby Boomers. They didn't answer the phone.Confronted with a generation-defining conflict, the cold war, the Boomersâthose, at any rate, who came to be emblematic of their generationâtook the opposite path from their parents during World War II. Sadly, the excesses of Woodstock became the face of the Boomers' response to their moment of challenge. War protests where agitated youths derided American soldiers as baby-killers added no luster to their image.Few of the leading lights of that generation joined the military. Most calculated how they could avoid military service, and their attitude rippled through the rest of the century. In the 1970s, '80s, and '90s, military service didn't occur to most young people as an option, let alone a duty.But now, once again, history is calling. Fortunately, the present generation appears more reminiscent of their grandparents than their parents.