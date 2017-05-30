Fusion Party: Dems & Media Form Anti-Trump Brigade

Is there a Democratic-party alternative to President Trump's tax plan? Is there a Democratic congressional proposal to stop the hemorrhaging and impending implosion of Obamacare? Do Democrats have some sort of comprehensive package to help the economy grow or to deal with the recent doubling of the national debt? What is the Democratic alternative to Trump's apparent foreign policy of pragmatic realism or his neglect of entitlement reform? The answers are all no, because for all practical purposes there is no Democratic party as we have traditionally known it ...