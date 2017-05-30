CBO's Flawed Assumptions Highlight Obamacare Failures

MAY 30, 2017 - IN the real world, people who don't have insurance coverage cannot lose it. Yet in politics, pretending otherwise is treated as a valid argument against overhauling the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.Last week, the Congressional Budget Office released its estimates regarding the cost and coverage impact of legislation passed by the House of Representatives that would repeal or revise many ACA provisions.One of the big takeaways for Obamacare defenders is that the CBO estimates 14 million fewer people will have coverage in 2018 if the House bill is enacted than would be the case if the ACA is left intact, and 23 million fewer by 2026.