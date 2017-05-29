In 'Russia' Probe, Spooks and Media Have Most to Fear

The notion that Russia "hacked" the American election -- to the extent that it changed the outcome -- never made any sense. A fever dream cooked up by Sore Loser Hillary and her malignant consigliere, John Podesta, it began its demonic life as a way to explain Mrs. Clinton's astonishment and anger at losing an election all her media buddies told her was in the bag, and for which she felt sure the fix was in. It wasn't until the day of the vote, when the New York Times and Nate Silver got the spanking of their lives, that the roof finally conked her on the noggin.