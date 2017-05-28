Unhinged Activists Never Enter the 'Real World'

It's almost summer, but it's not too late for one last campus absurdity. At Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., biology professor Bret Weinstein is reportedly no longer safe on campus: As a biology professor for 15 years at Olympia's The Evergreen State College, Bret Weinstein has seen his share of protests, but he's never been afraid of being on campus until this week. I have been told by the Chief of Police it's not safe for me to be on campus, said Weinstein, who held his Thursday class in a downtown Olympia park. An administrator confirmed the police department advised Weinstein it might be best to stay off campus for a day or so ...