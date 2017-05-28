Japan Returns - To Find China on the Doorstep

TokyoIt is not yet obvious that the dominant political leader of the Age of Donald Trump will be Donald Trump. Others are vying for that distinction, including Theresa May of Britain and Shinzo Abe of Japan. Like Trump, Abe came to power on a claim that his country's economy had been mismanaged. He felt the interests of his nation were poorly understood by politicians at home and sometimes disrespected abroad. He is close to world leaders who feel similarlyâBenjamin Netanyahu of Israel and especially Narendra Modi of India, with whom aides say he has electric sympathy. He is close to Vladimir Putin of Russia, too, whom he has met 17 times. In 2013, he visited Yasukuni shrine, where his country's war dead are memorialized. The visit was controversial abroad.He has managed relations with the new U.S. administration skillfully. Those who know him say he understood off the bat that Trump was to be taken seriously, not literally. At Mar-a-Lago, where they spent two days together in February, the two bonded over their respective ill-treatment in their country's news media. Abe explained that Japan pays a higher share (75 percent) of U.S. military expenses on its territory than any other ally. Nor was Trump's bolt from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement negotiated over years, a dead lossânegotiating the deal helped Abe break the hold of agricultural lobbies on his party machinery. This was a consensus view of politicians and political observers on a mid-May study trip arranged by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.