What Happens to the Media If Trump Is Innocent?

With the investigation into Russia's interference in our election underway, the mainstream media has engaged in rampant speculation about President Trump's administration. Despite any evidence of collusion or an actual crime that has taken place, publications and networks have drawn comparisons to President Richard Nixon and Watergate. They have wildly and recklessly speculated about impeachment and obstruction of justice. But no one is asking the more likely question: What happens to the media if the president is innocent?