Democrats Hit Rock Bottom With Montana Loss

After losing their second straight congressional election in 2017 and failing to win a runoff in a third, Democrats appear to be in complete disarray. Republican Greg Gianforte, a Bozeman, Montana, businessman who allegedly assaulted a reporter the night before the Thursday election, easily dispatched his Democratic candidate, Rob Quist. The reasons [for losing] could include incompetence, weak candidates, or a mathematical limit to the appeal of trashing Trump. The seat became open when Rep. Ryan Zinke left to become President Donald Trump's secretary of the interior. An open seat in Kansas also went to Republicans in a race the media were eager to say was close. So far, electoral fallout from Trump's presidency has been nonexistent. It's a sign that the Democrats are in disarray following their loss in the 2016 presidential election. Widely expected to win the White House and do well in Congress, the Democrats did neither on Nov. 8, 2016 — when voters stunned the world and