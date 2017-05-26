The Big Opportunities of the Republican To-Do List

Republicans are not dead yet. In the House, they are moving ahead briskly on tax reform. In the Senate, Republicans are talking privately in hopes of agreeing on how to repeal and replace Obamacare, the House having already passed its bill overhauling the health care system.And there may be a third item on the GOP agenda with a far more enduring impact than changes in the tax code or health care. It's the possibility of another vacancy on the Supreme Courtâthe second for President Trumpâleading to a conservative majority for years to come.In all this, Republicans are not overly optimistic. Indeed, the two legislative initiatives would be difficult to enact in any year. Tax reform is often proposed, but it hasn't been approved by Congress since 1986. And then it had bipartisan backing. Today, Democrats are totally opposed. It's not your father's Democratic party anymore, a Republican official laments.