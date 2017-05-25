Trump's Budget Is Serious. Are Congressional Republicans?

As with previous presidents’ budgets, President Trump’s budget released yesterday is more of a gesture than anything else. The media will look to it to gauge what the president’s priorities are while members of Congress will identify sections they find useful and discount the others. But this year, I think the GOP’s response, or lack thereof, to Trump’s budget is illustrative of a problem no one is quite comfortable discussing — Republicans have not come to terms with what a Republican budget should look like. The Trump budget is a wake-up call for Republicans. There is no President Barack Obama to blame for budget stalemates and out-of-control spending.