The New Racial Segregationists Are on the Left

Kimberly Jackson, The Federalist May 25, 2017

Some of the most bizarre and dysfunctional behavior in America these days takes place on college campuses. Last year student protesters on the University of California-Berkeley campus physically prevented white students from accessing their classes and the Student Union Building to study. Incredibly, protesters declared UC-Berkeley was their university, even going as far as issuing a “notice of eviction” to white students before demanding that university officials create [safe] “spaces of color” for non-white students.

