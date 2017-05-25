Government Spending: It's Never Enough

The left-leaning Center on Budget Policy and Priorities titled its survey of work-requirement studies “Work Requirements Don’t Cut Poverty, Evidence Shows.” In all 13 instances it examined, welfare programs with work requirements performed as well or better than programs that had no such requirements (often there was no statistically significant difference). The liberal takeaway from this analysis is that there is therefore no reason to impose work requirements, since giving money away no-strings-attached is equally effective. In the worldview of the Left, unconstrained spending is the default action; it is the spending cut, or any semblance of restraint, that must bear the burden of proof.