Roger Ailes: The Ziegfeld of Political Theater

Many mistaken beliefs left over from the 1960s are embedded in mainstream, which is to say liberal, American culture. As an earnest young lefty I was taught that generals like war, that businessmen like free markets, that Christians think everyone else is going to hell, and that Republicans are conservative ideologues. None of these statements is true. Roger Ailes, for instance, was a Republican but he wasn't an ideologue.Of course he believed certain things to be true. He believed that over the last two generations left-wingers had swept the field culturally and were now safely in control of every influential institution of American life, from the universities to the press to Hollywood to the bottomless sump of American philanthropy. (The exception is the large number of electoral offices around the country which, being sometimes in the control of ordinary voters, are often in the hands of non-liberals. He loved his party, the Republican party, as one of their last redoubts.) Ailes's second belief was that, having won all this booty in the culture wars, the left-wingers had screwed things up almost beyond repair. Almost: He was happy to do what he could to frustrate the progress of progressives. To the extent that he embraced political ideas, they were essentially negative, not so much pro-right as anti-left.