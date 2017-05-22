GOP Must Go on Offense Against Obstructive Dems

Before Donald Trump was sworn in as our president, I warned that the Democrats would not govern, but rather attack, attack, attack the new administration. Unfortunately, they have more than lived up to that prediction. They have given new meaning to the term opposition party by turning every issue, no matter how large or small, into a partisan battle.The mainstream media have enabled them by continuing to act as an arm of the Democratic National Committee, never holding Democrats accountable for flip-flopping or obstructing progress for the people.