The Underreported Success of Trump's Presidency

Something is afoot. Even the circumspect Tucker Carlson has been warning how divided and close to losing it we are. The left is full of “passionate intensity” (a euphemism), while many of us on the right are lacking conviction to fight for good. However, there are a lot of positive moves coming from Washington, and it’s important that we highlight them, since the media won’t. We have a gifted group in power, they are doing what is necessary to allow us to hold. As conservatives, it’s important to understand what their accomplishments are, how they are helping, and do what we can in support.