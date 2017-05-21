Republicans Get Jitters About Montana Race

A whopping $30 million has already poured into next month’s special election in suburban Atlanta, which both parties view as a bellwether to the 2018 midterms. But next Thursday’s quieter congressional contest in Montana may provide a better insight into the country’s political mood, and it’s shaping up to be more competitive than either party expected. Republicans hold a narrow advantage, but are concerned that this week’s worsening Trump scandals—and the growing unpopularity of the GOP’s health care legislation—come at the worst possible time.
