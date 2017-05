When Donald Trump appointed Betsy DeVos secretary of education, America’s school-going people worried it was only a matter of time before she brought back debtors’ prison for student loan defaulters and subcontracted out K-12 education to Nickelodeon. Now Donald and Betsy are one step closer to making that vision a reality, with $10.6bn in cuts to crucial education programs, including a student loan forgiveness program first implemented by a Republican administration.