The Roger Ailes I Knew

Ladies and gentlemen, I need to beg your indulgence for a few moments here before we get to the news of the day, the special counsel, the… Well, just the daily tack that is occurring here as the establishment in Washington attempts to regain what it believes is rightfully its, rightful theirs. One of my closest and dearest friends and colleagues passed away at six minutes after eight o’clock this morning here in south Florida: Roger Ailes, 77 years old. Roger and I were passengers in history. I met Roger in around 1990 one night at dinner at the 21 Club in New York, and my life was never the same thereafter